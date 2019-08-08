Munster swimmer Kyle Adams won the first 100-yard breaststroke title for the boys program in February. He verbally committed to swim at Iowa in April, and his junior season seems far in the past as his senior season approaches.
But earlier in July, he was recognized for his success in his junior year as the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) released the top-100 times in the nation across high school swimmers for the 2018-19 season. Adams slotted in at number eight in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 54.08.
“It doesn’t surprise me he was ranked that highly,” former Munster coach Mat Pavlovich said. “Kyle had a great year both on the relays for us, and the breaststroke, that’s his big event.”
Pavlovich said he isn’t the biggest fan about how this list comes out so far removed from the season but said some schools in the nation don’t all swim in the winter, so their seasons end later.
Munster was tied with Chesterton for the most Region representation on the list, making seven top-100 appearances across the 12 events, whether that be individuals or relays.
Adams was the highest placed Region athlete. The second highest was Munster’s 200 medley relay team featuring Adams, Holden Raffin, Grant Afman and Fenry Zhou, who have the 11th fastest time at 1:30.68.
“It was great year for us,” Pavlovich said. “The kids stepped up, and it was one of those years where things worked out really well with tapering and going through that rest process for the state meet. It was a tribute to the kids; they obviously did the work and bought in to what we were doing as a coaching staff.”
Highland, Michigan City and Lake Central also had relays and individuals place on the boys’ side.
Chesterton’s Jaclyn Klimczak had the highest girls place, slotting in at 32nd in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.33. Klimczak appeared on the list in three different events.
“I think the kids enjoy the All-American rankings,” Pavlovich said. “It’s good for the kids with recruiting and getting their name out there on a national level.”
A full list of Region athletes to race a top-100 time nationwide is below (Event, name, school, place, time):
200 medley relay
Boys: Munster (Raffin, Adams, Afman, Zhou), 11th, 1:30.68; Chesterton (Lucas Piunti, Danny Schmiegal, Connor Casbon, Declan Tharp), 63rd, 1:33.37.
Girls: Chesterton (Klimczak, Jenn Gillen, Sophia Gill, Jadah Eshenaur), 85th, 1:45.32.
200 freestyle
Boys: Andrew Alders, Chesterton, 81st, 1:39.11.
200 individual medley
Boys: Raffin, Munster, 33rd, 1:48.65; Piunti, Chesterton, 43rd, 1:49.06.
Girls: Klimczak, Chesterton, 51st, 2:01.59.
50 freestyle
Boys: Ethan Churilla, Highland, 53rd, 20.56.
Girls: Paige Bakker, Lake Central, 79th, 23.32.
100 butterfly
Boys: Afman, Munster, 28th, 48.40; Jack Smith, Michigan City, 47th, 48.82; Alders, Chesterton, 62nd, 49.00.
100 freestyle
Boys: Churilla, Highland, 44th, 44.84; Raffin, Munster, 86th, 45.36.
200 freestyle relay
Boys: Chesterton (Alders, Tharp, Ethan Wing, Gabe Kroeger), 52nd, 1:24.58.
100 backstroke
Boys: Raffin, Munster, 28th, 48.55; Smith, Michigan City, 77th, 49.53; Piunti, Chesterton, 79th, 49.56.
Girls: Klimczak, Chesterton, 32nd, 54.33.
100 breaststroke
Boys: Adams, Munster, 8th, 54.08.
400 freestyle relay
Boys: Chesterton (Wing, Kroeger, Piunti, Alders) 45th, 3:05.38; Munster (Raffin, Afman, Kenny Reed, Justin Singh), 57th, 3:06.00; Lake Central (Michael Zajac, Eric Tinsley, Jack Tinsley, Riley Ingram), 100th, 3:07.50.