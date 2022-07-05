Relief coming for Illinois shoppers, taxpayers

Illinois shoppers are getting a break at the grocery store and gas pump now and will see relief next month when it's time to stock up on school supplies.

In addition, property tax and income tax rebates are on the way for some taxpayers.

It's all thanks to the Illinois Family Relief Plan, which went into effect on July 1 and will offer an estimated $1.83 billion in relief for consumers hit hard by inflation and rising gas prices.

Three key elements of the plan are:

A suspension of the state's 1% sales tax on groceries through June 30, 2023, which is expected to save shoppers $400 million;

A delay until January 2023 in implementing a scheduled increase in the motor fuel tax, which is projected to save $70 million;

A reduction from 6.25% to 1.25% in the state sales tax on qualified clothing and school-related items over a 10-day window from Aug. 5 to 14, which is expected to save $50 million. Eligible clothing and footwear must have a retail price of less than $125 per item.

"We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families — and we are doing that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

"In challenging times like these, it's more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling, and leadership that provides new and creative ways to deliver relief when you need it most."

The plan has other measures designed to ease the burden on taxpayers. It permanently expands the state's earned income tax credit from 18% to 20% of the federal credit, providing $100 million in relief.

The state also is giving income tax rebates of $50 for taxpayers who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and $100 for couples filing jointly with incomes of less than $400,000. Taxpayers also will receive $100 per dependent, up to three dependents.

Also planned are property tax rebates for eligible homeowners for the same amount of the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to $300. The rebate is available for taxpayers earning less than $250,000, or couples filing jointly earning less than $500,000.

The income and property tax rebates will be automatically processed for the estimated 6.2 million taxpayers eligible based on their 2021 returns. The checks are expected to start going out the week of Sept. 12 and the process should be complete within eight weeks.

For more information, go the Illinois Department of Revenue website at tax.illinois.gov or call 800-732-8866.

