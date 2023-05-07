Every year one or two new entities pop up to try and take a stab at the Gary story.

Someone posted a video promoting a docuseries about Gary in my Gary Historical Collective group on Facebook. Titled "Relentless Faith: Rebuilding the City of Gary," this yet-to-be-released series promo tape features Chuck Hughes, former Gary Chamber of Commerce president, as well as Mayor Jerome Prince and a few other business and religious leaders.

I've seen dozens of Gary documentaries over the years. I have yet to see one that gave the audience anything new to grab ahold of. Yet, this particular promotion rubbed me wrong.

Considering a city like Gary, no mayor has run on an entirely secular platform, refused to pander to its religious base, or excluded religion or God from their discourse.

A question pops into my mind. What has adhering to religion done for us thus far?

According to Churchfinder.com, there are about 143 active churches in the city. What purpose do they serve, and how do they enhance the quality of the neighborhoods they sit in? During its worst years, Gary had upwards of 300 active churches. Still, 143 churches are nothing to sneeze at.

If one eyeballed the city at a glance, one wouldn't help to feel as if God forgot about it long ago.

Politics and government are about creating a basic rule level while allowing people to live how they please within that system. Those bent on adding religion to the mix beg me to ask a second question: Which religious stance takes precedence?

I don't believe there is sufficient space to place faith and God on a pedestal in the public forum. The founding fathers did not want the country to be a religious state, which is not the same as not having an individual belief in God.

It's almost as if the producers of FaithWorks have decided that no matter the subject matter, as long as their view gets drenched in God, few would be brave enough to criticize them. Even the production company's name is pushed in your face unapologetically. It's that way because those behind it know there will be no political consequences to suffer.

My critique of FaithWorks is not a bully tactic. On the contrary, I wish them well and hope their series is factually accurate. That said, I am using them and providing free publicity to make a point.

America has many religions vying for our devotion and dollars. But, as there are many religions, so many are world views.

The Christian faiths have 45,000 denominations, according to the Orange County Register. Everyone can't be right. It cancels out — evidence enough, at least for me, to advocate for the depletion of religious edicts from our political discourse.

Politics is dirty, grimy and nasty at times. So how is there a place for religion there? It's like wearing white shoes at Gary Works and expecting not to get a single blemish.

The lines between what is acceptable politically and religiously get blurred so much that it is nearly impossible to tell where one stops and begins. One could try to mix oil and water, but immense pain will result from the sustained effort.

Separation of church and state allows freedom of and freedom from religion. The latter portion of the previous sentence gets conveniently ignored.