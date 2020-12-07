Renewable power project list grows

NIPSCO recently announced three new solar energy projects in Jasper and White counties, adding to a list of renewable energy projects the NiSource subsidiary is pursuing as part of an effort to end its reliance on coal-generated electricity.

The three solar projects were selected in response to a request for proposals NIPSCO issued as part of the "Your Energy, Your Future" plan that is part of its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan. The company plans to be coal-free by 2028, with the solar energy joining wind power and natural gas and hydroelectric generation.

NIPSCO will request the addition of the three new projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The projects are:

• Dunns Bridge Solar I, a 265 MW solar project in Jasper County. The project will include an estimated 900,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2022. Dunns Bridge Solar will be capable of producing enough energy to power 79,500 homes.