Renewable power project list grows

NIPSCO recently announced three new solar energy projects in Jasper and White counties, adding to a list of renewable energy projects the NiSource subsidiary is pursuing as part of an effort to end its reliance on coal-generated electricity.
The three solar projects were selected in response to a request for proposals NIPSCO issued as part of the "Your Energy, Your Future" plan that is part of its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan. The company plans to be coal-free by 2028, with the solar energy joining wind power and natural gas and hydroelectric generation.
NIPSCO will request the addition of the three new projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The projects are:
• Dunns Bridge Solar I, a 265 MW solar project in Jasper County. The project will include an estimated 900,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2022. Dunns Bridge Solar will be capable of producing enough energy to power 79,500 homes.
• Dunns Bridge Solar II, which will have 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage, also in Jasper County. The project will include an estimated 1.5 million solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2023. Dunns Bridge II will be capable of producing enough energy to power 130,500 homes. The two Dunns Bridge projects are expected to generate approximately $59 million in tax revenue for Jasper County over the life of the projects and approximately 300 jobs during construction. Visit www.DunnsBridgeSolar.com for additional information.
• Cavalry Solar, which will produce 200 MW of solar with 60 MW of battery storage and will be located in White County. The project will include an estimated 650,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in late 2023. Cavalry Solar will be capable of producing enough energy to power 60,000 homes. Cavalry Solar is expected to generate approximately $25 million in additional revenue for White County over the life of the project and approximately 200 jobs during construction. visit www.CavalrySolar.com for additional information.
In July, NIPSCO announced two solar projects:
• Brickyard Solar, a 200 MW project with an estimated 675,000 solar panels in Boone County
• Greensboro Solar, which will provide 100 MW of solar and 30 MW of battery storage with an estimated 329,500 solar panels in Henry County. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from the NextEra subsidiaries developing those projects.
The solar projects would join several wind projects already approved by the IURC, including:
• Jordan Creek, a 400 MW project to be developed and constructed by NextEra in Benton and Warren counties. The project will include an estimated 160 wind turbines. NIPSCO will purchase power directly from Jordan Creek, which will operate and maintain the facilities.
• Rosewater, a 102 MW wind project, to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables North America in White County. The project will include an estimated 25 turbines. EDP Renewables and NIPSCO entered into a joint venture and ownership agreement for the project.
• Indiana Crossroads, a 302 MW capacity wind farm to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables in White County. The farm will have about 80 wind turbines. Ownership will be transferred to NIPSCO for the farm's operation. •
