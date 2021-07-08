REO photo
REO Speedwagon
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The gunfire marked the second time since 2019 the Hammond Day festival ended in a shooting, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said.
The facility will include an outdoor patio and a two-lane drive-through, said Tom Szafranski, of the Kimley-Horn engineering firm.
A massive antique mall is now under construction at the Highland Ultra Plaza at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road and will soon start hiring.
- Updated
A 91-year-old Michigan City man sentenced last year to 20 years behind bars for child molesting is entitled to no reduction in his prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
- Updated
Hot dog, one of the most beloved fast-casual Chicagoland chains is coming to the Tri-Town.
- Updated
The ticket was purchased as part of the Jan. 9 drawing from the Speedway gas station at 3201 Grant St.
- Updated
The horse had escaped from a nearby property along with some other horses, but only one of them made it to the interstate, police said.
- Updated
Darlene G. Wozniak, 56, was observed staring at a wall with "evil eyes" before she attacked the man Dec. 13, 2018, with a pair of scissors in their Dyer home, according to her plea agreement.
- Updated
Marlon L. Phillips, 27, of Gary, appeared to hide the gun inside the Citgo gas station at 3118 W. 15th Ave. about 8:30 p.m. July 1, Lake Criminal Court records state.
- Updated
"You destroyed my world, my family and my life," the victim's wife said. "I sure hope whatever you did that night was worth it."