Reported tornado damages truck on freeway

ALEXANDER, Ill. — A reported tornado has damaged a semi-trailer on Interstate 72 Monday afternoon in central Illinois as a line of storms rumbled across parts of the state.
A storm spotter reported seeing a twister cross the freeway near Alexander, said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Central Illinois.
Alexander is west of Springfield.
Another spotter reported seeing a tornado about 3:30p.m. near Roodhouse, southwest of Springfield.
A line of thunderstorms was moving quickly Monday afternoon through that part of Illinois. The weather service has not yet confirmed the reports of tornadoes, Erwin said.
A tornado watch was issued for portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana as part of storms that also moved through the region.