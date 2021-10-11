 Skip to main content
Reported tornado damages truck on freeway

ALEXANDER, Ill.  — A reported tornado has damaged a semi-trailer on Interstate 72 Monday afternoon in central Illinois as a line of storms rumbled across parts of the state.

A storm spotter reported seeing a twister cross the freeway near Alexander, said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Central Illinois.

Alexander is west of Springfield.

Another spotter reported seeing a tornado about 3:30p.m. near Roodhouse, southwest of Springfield.

A line of thunderstorms was moving quickly Monday afternoon through that part of Illinois. The weather service has not yet confirmed the reports of tornadoes, Erwin said.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana as part of storms that also moved through the region.

