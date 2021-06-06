Reptile Time: Indianapolis Zoo opens new gator, croc exhibit

The opposite is true for the Orinoco crocodile. Hunting and habitat loss have made it one of the world's most critically endangered reptiles, with fewer than 260,000 mature adults estimated to be left in the wild.

Zoo officials hope that by sharing their disparate fates, people can better understand the peril the crocodiles face, as well as see that conservation can work, Knapp said.

The exhibit also helps people become more comfortable with animals that maintain fierce reputations.

"We can introduce people to animals they may not have ever seen before, and maybe have a fear of," Knapp said. "By showing them here, in a safe environment where people can observe them, we can alleviate some of those fears."

One of the ways to do that is to give people a personal experience with the reptiles. People will be able to take part in intimate "meet and greet" sessions with the zoo's four juvenile alligators, learning from handlers what they eat, how they're cared for and what they'll be like as they grow into adults.

The juvenile alligators — Champ, Chomp, Snapper and Swamp — arrived in Indianapolis in February, to allow handlers to become familiar with the animals, and more importantly, let the gators get used to their new home.