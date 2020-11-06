Republican wins tighten their control of Indiana Legislature

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republicans will be returning to the Statehouse with an even tighter grip on the Legislature after again turning aside Democrats who had tried to break the GOP's supermajority control.

Republicans gained four seats in the 100-member Indiana House, prevailing in nearly all of the roughly dozen districts that were the most tightly contested for Tuesday's election.

The most significant of those Republican wins was House Speaker Todd Huston, who prevailed in one of the suburban Indianapolis districts where Democrats unsuccessfully tried to argue that GOP incumbents had fallen out of step with voters.

Republicans will largely have free rein in the Legislature the next two years. They built a 71-29 House majority, expanding on the two-thirds supermajority that allows them to take legislative action even if Democrats boycotted. Republicans kept a Senate supermajority as well.

Huston said he had not expected Republicans adding so many seats and that big victory margins across the state for GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb and President Donald Trump certainly helped the party's legislative candidates.