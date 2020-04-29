Restaurant family’s Commissary debuts for the changed times

Many of the pieces here are being directed by the next generation of Dickie Brennan & Co.’s family owners. That includes Brower, Matthew Pettus, Sara Brennan, a baker, and her brother Richard Brennan III, who has been working to expand the company’s whole animal butchery program.

The unveiling of the Commissary was supposed to be different. But in changed times, they think the facility might be more important now.

“The whole picture for what’s in demand has changed, but we can still use this to provide the community with restaurant quality food for home and help feed more people,” said Richard Brennan.

The idea behind the Commissary had been taking shape for years. Company managers saw it as a transformational addition to the group, helping streamline operations, boosting consistency for signature dishes served at different restaurants and opening new career-building avenues for staff, who could train and add skills in different areas.

All of that is still in play for the future when restaurant start getting closer to normal business. Now though, they’re focused on how customers as well as food purveyors and producers can use the facility.