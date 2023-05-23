There's plenty to choose from on the menu at El Paso Grill in East Chicago.
The eatery, on Columbus Drive, stars a varied menu. Items featured at the restaurant include a combination of American and Mexican dishes ranging from sandwiches to full meals.
El Paso Grill opened at the corner of Columbus Drive and Railroad Avenue in East Chicago in 2022.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eloise Marie Valadez
Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.