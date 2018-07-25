With July being National Ice Cream Month, it's the perfect time to visit Gayety's Chocolate and Ice Cream.
The sweet shop has locations in Schererville and Lansing. We visited the Schererville location recently for a cool ice cream treat on a recent Sunday.
That day a steady stream of customers lined up at the counter to order everything from sundaes and shakes to malts, candy and more.
Gayety's Chocolates and Ice Cream was originally established on Commercial Avenue in South Chicago in 1920. The company has been a hit with sweets lovers for nine decades.
The store was later moved to Lansing on Torrence Avenue and then moved to its downtown Lansing location on Ridge Road. Schererville is the latest location for Gayety's and it's been in that spot for the last few years.
On the menu at Gayety's, guest will find much to choose from. When surveying the offerings, it's hard to decide which ice cream treat to indulge in. During our visit, we decided on the Hot Fudge Banana Split ($7.25). The treat featured vanilla and banana ice cream and was topped with nuts, cherries and whipped cream. We ordered the various toppings on the side so we could put as much as we wanted on the treat.
Many guests that day were enjoying their ice cream inside the cafe. Guests may also eat outside or carry their items out to enjoy at home.
Among items on the menu are The Lover's Delight ($7.25), a sundae starring a fruit salad topping; Muddle Sundae ($7.25); Pecan Sundae ($7.25); Milk Shake Float ($6.75); Malted Milk Shake ($6.75); Pineapple Nut Sundae ($5.50 for one scoop and $7.25 for two scoops); and more.
Ice cream fans will also find The Gayety Special ($7.95) on the menu. It stars three scoops of ice cream, fruit salad, whipped cream and chopped nuts. A majority of the sundaes at the shop are available in full and half portions.
If you're visiting Gayety's for candy or other goodies, there's a variety of selections including Chocolate Almond Clusters, Muddle Pecan Caramel Candy, Butter Toffee, Hand-Dipped Caramel Apples, Specialty Popcorn and more. The specialty chocolate candy is hand-dipped at Gayety's.