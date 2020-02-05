Restaurant Scene: Sandwiches, burgers, comfort food star at Nelson's Deli

If you're out for a night of gaming or you're taking in a show at Blue Chip Casino, you may want to stop at Nelson's Deli for a bite to eat.
The 24-hour eatery located at the main entrance of Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City features a menu starring assorted items from burgers and hot dogs to specialty sandwiches, gourmet coffee, ice cream from Valpo Velvet, pizza and other dishes.
We visited Nelson's Deli on a recent Friday for a late meal and found the restaurant packed with diners. Many customers ordered dishes to carry out while a good number dined in.
The walls of the restaurant are decorated with a mix of pictures of various dishes served at Nelson's as well as nostalgic photos of Boyd gaming properties.
Our choice for dinner was the Italian Beef Sandwich ($9.75) as well as the Chili Cheese Dog ($4.95). The Italian Beef Sandwich was packed with meat and featured au jus served on the side. The dish also came with French fries. There was a good amount of chili and cheese poured over the hot dog and that dish also was accompanied by French fries. The fries served at Nelson's are more on the crispy crunchy side and actually reheat very well at home.
Among other dishes on the Nelson's menu are Chef's Salad, $8; Grilled Ham and Cheese ($9.75); Chicken, Bacon and Swiss Sandwich ($9.75); Prime Rib Sandwich ($12.25); and other selections.
Breakfast items are also served at the eatery in addition to gourmet cake slices, brownies, cheesecake, cookies, specialty coffee and other desserts.
The restaurant also offers a sandwich of the month. For February, the Sandwich of the Month is a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Fries for $9.
To see Nelson's Deli's menu, visit bluechipcasino.com.