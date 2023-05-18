NEW BUFFALO — The city has given a thumbs down to the sale of marijuana.

A tie vote by the City Council Monday ended an effort to legalize marijuana as a commercial product. Approval by a majority of the five member council was required for the proposal to be adopted.

Councilman Roger Lijewski abstained to avoid a conflict of interest, since he owns a vacant building next to his automobile repair shop on the southern edge of the city that is one of the few locations where the sale of marijuana would have been allowed under the city’s zoning ordinance.

Mayor John Humphrey, who’s also a voting member of the council, said he opposed the sale of marijuana to save the city time and money from defending itself against lawsuits he expected to be filed.

Humphrey said the zoning ordinance was deemed too restrictive by people wanting to open marijuana shops downtown, near churches and other prohibited locations. He did not want the city sued and forced to allow shops to operate throughout the community should a legal defense of the local zoning law prove unsuccessful.

“They didn’t overtly threaten to sue us but it was very clear they were intending to litigate the city,” he said.

Humphrey also said the revenue collected by the city from such operations would probably not be worth the time and cost involved in a potentially major legal fight.

The tax money the city would receive from marijuana sales based on rough estimates would vary from tens of thousands to over $100,000, officials said.

Recently, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians opened a marijuana shop on tribal ground close to their Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Township. The township recently voted to allow for the sale of marijuana in other locations outside the city.

New Buffalo City Councilman Vance Price said more shops offering pot are coming to the city’s edge, regardless, and the city would have benefitted from the money generated by sales within the corporate boundaries.

He also liked the odds of the winning any legal battles related to zoning.

“I agree with our ordinances. I don’t want them downtown and I agree with keeping them away from the churches, but I think some of the revenue wouldn’t have hurt us,” he said.

Councilman Mark Robertson said he believes future revenues collected by local municipalities from marijuana sales will be in decline because of markets becoming saturated.

Robertson also felt the presence of marijuana shops would pose a health risk.

“Allowing marijuana businesses would send an adverse message to our kids in the area,” he said.

There could be an effort to have voters decide whether to allow for the sale of marijuana through a referendum. Humphrey said residents can petition for a referendum, but they would need to collect the required number of signatures and have the referendum language approved by the Berrien County Clerk’s Office.

Humphrey said it’s best to focus on moving the city forward instead of using valuable time to deal with potential legal action.

“I don’t want to drag the city through endless lawsuits. In my opinion, we were faced with an unreasonable situation. I had no choice but to vote no,” he said.

