Retaining an option

Another sign standing guard beside a church in my town: “God’s will is perfect, but people make misteaks.”

In today’s deal, South bid to a decent slam, and West led the jack of spades. When East’s king covered dummy’s queen, South thought it a good idea to play low.

East then shifted to the nine of diamonds, and South faced an awkward guess. He had to decide whether to stake the slam on a finesse with the queen or take the ace and rely on setting up a long club for a diamond discard.

Club ruffs

At length, South rose with the ace — his best percentage play — and continued thus: club to the ace, club ruff, trump to dummy and a second club ruff. Alas, West discarded, and South’s queen of diamonds was a loser.

South made a misteak at Trick One. He should take his ace of spades and start the clubs, retaining his options. When South ruffs the third round of clubs and sees West’s discard, South can concede a spade and reach dummy with a spade ruff to finesse in diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 2 H A J 2 D 8 6 3 C A Q 10 4 3. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid two clubs and he rebids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: To blast into 3NT might work; if partner’s spades are A-x-x or K-x-x, a notrump contract might do better from your side of the table. Still, partner might hold 6 5, Q 4 3, A K J 9 5 2, K 2. Bid two hearts. If he next bids 2NT, raise to 3NT. If he bids three diamonds or three clubs, you will avoid notrump.

