Retired Gen. David Petraeus: China is biggest threat

WESTVILLE — China’s growing economic, political and military power has significant implications for the United States, retired four-star Gen. David Petraeus said Sunday.

Petraeus was the latest speaker in the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum lecture series.

He has served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as commander of U.S. Central Command, the Multi-National Force in Iraq, U.S. forces in Afghanistan and the International Security Assistance Force, among other high-profile assignments.

The United States and its and allies and partners now face the most complex array of security challenges since the Cold War, if not before, Petraeus said.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon normalized relations with China. Today, 50 years later, President Joe Biden is meeting with China’s President Xi Jingping, attempting to establish a basic floor, a foundation, for those relations to prevent conflict, Petraeus said.

“There has been broad continuity from the Trump administration to the current Biden administration when it comes to the broad approach to China,” he said.

Hopes about the trajectory of the U.S. relationship with China has not been realized. “In fact, the opposite has transpired,” Petraeus said.

The world is seeing the emergence of some aspects of a new cold war, he said.

The 1972 move was an attempt to bring China into international systems, hoping that nation would become more open and transparent. That hasn’t happened.

Reports of Chinese human rights abuses have increased, especially under XI, whose “unprecedent consolidation of power” is the most pronounced since Chairman Mao Zedong, and possibly greater, Petraeus said.

“The tensions that occur between the US and China are across the board,” he said.

China has been accused of unfair use of tariffs, intellectual property theft and other bad actions, he noted.

“China has increasingly deployed its increasing military assets in a way that has heightened tensions,” expanding its influence in the Pacific Ocean and threatening neighboring countries, including increasingly assertive deployment of submarines, space and cyberspace activities, Petraeus said. The United States will need to overhaul its Pacific military bases and operations accordingly.

China is extending its influence, ostensibly for commercial reasons, but threatening international institutions at the same time. China practices “wolf warrior diplomacy," which is confrontational rather than aimed at seeking to ease tensions, Petraeus said.

Increasingly, China is increasing efforts to influence foreign-based critics, he added.

Security concerns over dual-use technologies, which can include military applications, are growing. In September, TikTok refused to commit to stopping the flow of U.S. user data to the Chinese government.

Not everything is going China’s direction, though.

Interestingly, rising labor costs in China are creating an advantage for U.S. firms, including in Northwest Indiana, he said. The rise of robots in advanced manufacturing is bringing work back home, Petraeus said.

In addition, the CHIPS Act funds development of microchip production in the United States, a “possible seismic shift,” he said.

China’s economic growth is slowing. The housing market there is in considerable disarray, with real estate developers teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, Petreaus said.

Petraeus also weighed in on Russia’s “unprovoked brutal and destructive invasion of Ukraine.”

Several days before Feb. 24, when the invasion began, Petraeus predicted Russia wouldn’t seize Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, and replace President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

“The Ukrainian people are absolutely committed” to not just regaining control of territory captured by Russia since then, he said, but also Crimea and the Donbas region.

Ukraine has outmaneuvered Russia. Ukraine has less than one-third the population of Russia but is doing a vastly better job of mobilizing and equipping troops, he said.

Nothing Russian President Vladimir Putin can do will reverse that dynamic, he said. Russia’s major capability now is to punish Ukraine with bombing and other attacks. “That campaign of punishment has destroyed over 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy production,” he said.

Putin is convinced Russians can out-suffer Ukraine, but “I think that is increasingly unlikely,” Petraeus said.

The United States and its NATO allies have poured billions of dollars into helping Ukraine defend itself against the attack.

“I believe we should continue to do all we can to support Ukraine,” he said, to force Putin to “extricate Russian forces from a situation that has clearly been disastrous.”

NATO membership or some other arrangement for Ukraine is possible. “I fear that any such moment is many months, if not a year or years from now,” Petraeus said.

Following his prepared remarks, Petraeus was asked to name the biggest threats to the United States, domestic and foreign.

The biggest domestic threat is hyper partisanship, he said. The result of gerrymandering is that the primary election becomes more important than the general election, so candidates are pulled farther to the right or left. In addition, the demonization of opponents by either party is “very, very concerning, frankly.”