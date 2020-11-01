Retired Indiana teacher handcrafts ukuleles from gourds

Luginbill purchased the first gourds for his first instruments from a vendor in Fulton County. He cut them open, hollowed them out, and started experimenting with how to turn them into a ukulele.

He ended up buying the neck and fret boards for the instruments, but the top face cover he made from a piece of rosebud wood he found in the yard right outside his workshop. The gourds he's using now to make his new batch of instruments come from a farm near Brookston.

So far, he's made two gourd ukuleles, both of which are on sale at Weed Patch Music in Nashville, which also sells his handcrafted instrument straps he makes from materials he finds laying about.

Luginbill has also started using that found-object approach to making ukuleles. He's made one of the instruments from a wooden bowl he found, of course, at Goodwill. That ukulele is also being sold at the same store in Nashville.

He has other bowls he hopes to use for his instruments, as well as a plastic lamp shade. On top of that, he's build one traditional-looking ukulele that now hangs in a room in his woodshop that plays as well as any instrument someone could buy at a music store.

"The cool thing about making them this way is that they're all different," Luginbill said.