Returning the favor

Today’s East-West could have made five clubs, but nobody bid the suit. West’s takeout double with a two-suiter was questionable; West might have overcalled one spade or maybe cue-bid two hearts, conventionally showing spades and a minor.

Against four hearts, West cashed a high club and shifted to the queen of spades. South took the ace and cashed the ace of trumps. He ruffed his last club in dummy and picked up East’s queen of trumps.

Fourth spade

South was reluctant to finesse in diamonds; West’s double suggested that he had the king. So South took the king of spades and exited with a spade. When West led a fourth spade, South ... threw a diamond instead of ruffing.

In a “loser-on-loser end play,” you toss an opponent into the lead by swapping one loser for another. South gave up an unnecessary trick, but West had to give it back. If he led a diamond, South would get a free finesse. If West led a spade or club, South would ruff in dummy and pitch his queen of diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 6 H A K 10 5 2 D A Q 4 C 7 6. You are the dealer. What is your opening call?

Answer: Your hand is too strong to open 1NT (unless maybe you use a range of 16 to 18 points). You have prime values, a five-card suit and two tens. Open one heart. If partner responds two clubs, jump to 3NT. If he bids two diamonds, raise to four diamonds or improvise with a bid of two spades. If he responds one spade, I would risk a bid of two diamonds.

