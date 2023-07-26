The East Chicago Roosevelt Class of 1968 and 1969 Joint Reunion with combined dinner and dance for both classes will be held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Villa Cesare Banquet & Events in Schererville.

Prior to the event, the Class of 1968 will have an informal get together from 7-11 p.m. Friday Aug. 4 at Cheers in Munster. The Class of 1969 will also have an informal get together from 6-9 p.m. at House of Pizza in Hammond. The Class of 1969 also invites all to a non-denominational worship service at 10:45 a.m. promptly Aug. 4 at Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway Ave. in Crown Point.