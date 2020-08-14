Review: Bombings and a disappearance fuel Parker's new novel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Then She Vanished," by T. Jefferson Parker (Putnam)

With each new book in T. Jefferson Parker's series featuring San Diego private detective Roland Ford, the less the yarns resemble private eye novels and the more they bring to mind apocalyptic James Bond thrillers.

Fans of detective stories are likely to prefer the first Roland novel, "The Room of White Fire" (2017), over the fourth and latest installment, but apocalyptic conspiracies involving powerful forces fit the current national mood, and Parker certainly has the writing chops to pull this sort of thing off.

"Then She Vanished" opens with Dalton Strait, a California politician in the middle of a bruising reelection campaign, hiring Ford to track down his missing wife. At first, it appears that the bipolar woman has simply run off again, but when her car is found abandoned, the word "help" scrawled in lipstick on the back seat, the search takes a dark and urgent turn.

Ford's investigation brings him face to face with members of Strait's dysfunctional family, including the menacing family patriarch and a sister whose legal marijuana-growing business has brought her into violent conflict with a Mexican drug cartel.