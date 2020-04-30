Review: Horror flick 'The Wretched' wastes some good ideas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

You can thank “The Wretched” if you suddenly want to add another item to stock up with during this pandemic: salt. That's one of the only things that apparently keeps witches at bay. Pro tip: buy it in big bags.

Brothers Drew and Brett Pierce — co-directors and co-writers — have put together dark little modern fairy tale with “ The Wretched,” their second film together. It has an awfully good twist at the end, but that's barely worth the first-half slog.

It's the story of a 17-year-old who one summer lands a job at his dad's marina (bummer, man) and then finds himself the only thing standing up to a skin-walking, flesh-eating witch’s reign of terror (double bummer, man.)

“The Wretched” suffers from a title problem — who exactly are the wretched here? — and a pair of timing ones: It opens when deathly eerie is baked into a simple trip to the grocery store. And it portrays almost every adult woman as a witchy hag, not a great coincidence very close to Mother’s Day.