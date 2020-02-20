Review: Tame Impala delivers on beautiful 'The Slow Rush'

Time can be a comfort or curse. It can heal, but it can also compress, building up a pressure that begs for release.

“The Slow Rush” seems to be just that — a discharge of the creative pressure that was mounting after years of fans questioning, “What will Tame Impala do next?”

The success of the psychedelic rock band’s 2015 “Currents” allowed them to become one of the defining rock groups of the last decade. And with this album, they’ve delivered once again.

“The Slow Rush” can be viewed as an analysis of time, wrapped up in a wall of electronics, synthesizers and funk influence that cushion even the most brazen of questions. Beliefs, grudges, insecurities — how do they transform? How does one press on past the comforts of being lost in yesterday?

The album is not only tied by themes of time, but also an overarching feel that singer, writer and producer Kevin Parker is trying to prove something. Whether he’s trying to convince someone else or himself is not always clear.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

“Tell everyone I’ll be alright,” he sings on “On Track,” “Because strictly speaking, I’m still on track.”