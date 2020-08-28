Review: Writer Spencer Kope takes a risk but it pays off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Shadows of the Dead," by Spencer Kope (Minotaur)

"Shadows of the Dead," the third thriller in Spencer Kope's "Special Tracking Unit" series, opens with a car crash, the discovery of a bound woman in the trunk, and the subsequent arrest of a seemly deranged driver.

Under questioning, the prisoner proclaims that he intended to "fix" the woman, that she is "number eight," and that he is doing the bidding of "the Onion King." Concluding that there may be seven more victims and another bad guy out there, Magnus "Steps" Craig and Jimmy Donovan, partners in the FBI's Special Tracking unit, set out to hunt them down. The unit specializes in finding people, whether alive or dead, and Steps has a special ability that makes him unnaturally good at it.

When Steps was just 8 years old, he got lost in the woods and nearly died of hypothermia. That changed his brain, causing him to see people as colors. Kope is referencing synesthesia, a condition in which the senses get mixed up, leading people to "taste" words or "see" music as colors. However, Kope takes this to a fantastic extreme.