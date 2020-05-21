Review: Zoinks! 'Scoob!' is no tasty treat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even before darker anxieties took hold, the bad guys of “Scooby-Doo” were charmingly quaint. An evil circus owner, a grumpy civil servant, a plotting first mate — these were the villains of “Scooby-Doo,” all of them revealed with an unmasking flourish and the cursing of “you meddling kids.”

But for anyone looking for the nostalgic and corny delights of the old 1970s cartoon in the new animated reboot “Scoob!” — well, and I’m sorry to resort to this, ruh roh. “Scoob!” is the kind of movie less predicated on original formulas than the contemporary dictates of corporate franchise-making. Scooby-Doo has been amplified and digitized. Superheroes and current pop culture references have been ushered in, most of them from other properties of the same studio (including even “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born"). Even a “cinematic universe” has been born. It's enough to make a critic sigh “zoinks.”

“Scoob!" had been headed for theaters this spring but on Friday it was released for rental on digital platforms and on-demand. Following Universal's “Trolls World Tour,” it's the second major studio movie diverted into the home by the pandemic — this time via Warner Bros.