Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Behind the badge with Griffith Officer Jason Corle

The seventh installment of 'Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops' takes a look behind the badge of Griffith Police Department’s Officer Jason Corle.
Corle has been patrolling the streets as a Griffith officer since March 2018, following his career as an officer and detective for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
The father of three has seen a lot and has worked on a case famous for its grizzly nature, where a man murdered his parents in their West Creek Township home. Corle said in the case of Thomas Snow, who was sentenced to 130 years in prison in 2018, he will never forget the crime scene.
As Corle patrols Griffith streets in the present day, he sees himself as a “community cop,” a nod to his days as a kid watching "The Andy Griffith Show."
To view a video of the ride-along, visit nwi.com.
Q: How long have you been doing police work?
A: Since 2007. I was 22 or 23 when I became the police. Very young.
Q: What positions have you held?
A: For the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, I held the position of patrol officer and I also went to the Detective Bureau, and that was really cool. I started off working court security in 2005 and in 2006 I started going to the Lake County Jail. I did about another year at the Lake County Jail, to where I got hired in ’07 to the police department.
I am also a field training officer and a drug recognition officer for Griffith Police Department.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: Yes, I was born in the Hobart/East Chicago area. I graduated from Hobart High School in 2003.
Q: What’s the earliest age you can remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
A: I don’t know about earliest age. It was always like, I want to be the police but then I didn’t want to be the police. I think the main thing that made me want to be the police was how you have the idea of police that think, "I’m big and bad. I’ve got the badge. Leave me alone. I’m the police, I do what I want.” Well, I remember a couple of times in school and stuff, I ended up getting into a run-in with the police and the officer was actually really cool and he ended up changing my perception about the police.
It was very positive, where we weren’t being belittled or treated like crap. They actually ended up showing me a lot of respect. And now with me being the police, when I’m out on the street and I’m dealing with individuals, I try to show them as much as respect as I want to be shown with. I try to be courteous and nice because you don’t know how their life is like and what they’re dealing with. They think that we’re out to get them but we’re just like them. We’re just trying to get along and trying to stop crime and try to put them on the right path. We’re not trying to hem them up or put them in jail or anything. We’re just trying to help them.
Q: What gave you the final push to commit to police work?
Just the part that I get to go out there and help people and change their minds with the perspective you don’t have to hate the police. Where actually, most of us are good people.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: I’ve seen quite a bit of crazy things, all the way from people, I’ve never witnessed it, but I’ve dealt with cases of people being murdered. It’s just so much stuff that we see. One of the hardest things has been watching people take their last breath, where that really affects you. Being there with them while they’re dying; that’s really tough.
Q: How are you able to acclimate and deal with these types of things?
A: A good thing about our department is if something is bothering you, you are encouraged to tell other people. If something is bothering you, you got to talk about it instead of holding it in and letting it get to you. If I get home and something is bothering me I’ll talk to my wife about it and I end up feeling a lot better.
All the guys from Lake County Police Department and Griffith Police Department are really good at it. If something is bothering me and they see it, they’ll begin the conversation and speak with me about it.
Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?
A: The opportunity to save someone or stop someone from hurting someone. Or even the opportunity to prevent someone’s house being broken into or prevent that person from being hurt or killed. Trying to save someone, I guess.
Q: What are some major challenges you face in your work day in and day out?
A: One of the major challenges is our exposure to opioids and how this fentanyl is coming out and on top of it all, the coronavirus. It’s not good right now for us.
It affects us, especially with fentanyl. We have to take extra precautions if we have to pull someone out of a car or if we have to go in through a car or search a car. Or say we have an overdose, we just can’t rush into the room trying to save the person because if they have any of that on them and if you end up getting it on your skin, you could be right next to them overdosing. Or bringing any of that stuff home on your uniform, where your kids and family are, it’s just kind of scary.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer.
A: When I was working in Lake County there was this call of a girl, I don’t know how old she was but she might be 8 or 9 years old now. I remember because she had the same name as my youngest daughter Elaina. And I went there because there was accusations of the (mother’s) boyfriend or the guy she lived with hitting (the girl), abusing her. Not sexually but physically abusing her. They could never really prove it and DCS and everything got involved and we had to keep on going over there. Then I actually formed a little bond with this girl. Then her sister — she has an older sister from Chicago — came over there to watch her and the boyfriend ended up getting physical with the older sister. And then I was able to pursue charges and actually arrest the guy and took him into jail. I got in touch with the little girl, made sure she was OK with her mom. For some reason I kept going back and checking on them, maybe because she was the same age as my daughter with the same name — I don’t know.
She’s always stuck in my mind. She would be around 9 years old now. She was 6 or 7 when that happened.
Q: When encountering situations with children, do your parenting instincts kick in?
A: I’d say so, yeah. I love kids. I can go to a call with kids, because I have kids myself, they end up liking me and forming a relationship. But a lot of the times I can’t really get back and check on them because they may have moved or may be doing other things. The thing about Griffith, which is pretty amazing, we actually have a social worker that works with us, Erica Rios. When we’re done, we might be busy and we can’t check up on the child, elderly subject or female who needed help. Sometimes we are human, we forget or get busy. She ends up picking up the slack and goes to these places, contacts these places and picks up the report from there. Kudos to her and the department for hiring her.
Q: What kind of benefits you have seen from having a social worker in the police department?
A: She helps a lot, so if we have a female who is with somebody and she can’t stay there anymore and she needs help, but she doesn’t want to come to us because we’re men; we’re the police. (Rios) will actually go with them and help them. She’s actually helped our elderly people, like they’re there and they can take care of themselves but they have episodes where they venture off and don’t know what’s going on. She actually helps them go to assisted living to go to that place they can live.
It makes my job a little easier because I don’t have to keep on following up and help the person out. It takes some of the slack off us and things we have to do. We can call her and she will be like, “Yeah, I’ll take care of it.”
Q: What are three things the public should know about police work that they may not know?
A: We’re actually here to help. It’s very stressful at times, not knowing what’s going to happen … Another part of it would be the days that we have to work we are away from our family more than we’re with our family. I’ve had to work plenty of holidays and work my kids’ birthdays and everything. That part sucks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!