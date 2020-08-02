Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Behind the badge with Griffith Officer Jason Corle

Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?

A: The opportunity to save someone or stop someone from hurting someone. Or even the opportunity to prevent someone’s house being broken into or prevent that person from being hurt or killed. Trying to save someone, I guess.

Q: What are some major challenges you face in your work day in and day out?

A: One of the major challenges is our exposure to opioids and how this fentanyl is coming out and on top of it all, the coronavirus. It’s not good right now for us.

It affects us, especially with fentanyl. We have to take extra precautions if we have to pull someone out of a car or if we have to go in through a car or search a car. Or say we have an overdose, we just can’t rush into the room trying to save the person because if they have any of that on them and if you end up getting it on your skin, you could be right next to them overdosing. Or bringing any of that stuff home on your uniform, where your kids and family are, it’s just kind of scary.

Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer.