GARY — The call came in at 4:30 p.m. with the urgency of any other 911 dispatcher's call: a traffic accident in Gary.

Capt. Malcolm Maxwell, engineer Sylvester Hill and firefighter Larry Banks sprung out of their chairs and strode into the main room of the Station 1 firehouse in the Gary Fire Department's downtown headquarters. Each threw on their protective gear, hopped into the rig and let the shriek of sirens lead their way onto Fifth Avenue.

The rig turned right out of the station onto Fifth Avenue heading east — which is a westbound one-way street — as they drove to the scene of the accident. Before they could make it to the next intersection, a voice emitted from one of the men's individual radios and told the three men to disregard the call.

"I can't promise action," Gary fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said. "Some nights you have a ton of calls, some you have very few."

This January evening was one of the latter.

The firefighters received one more call for an accident in a nearby residential building around 6:50 p.m. When the firefighters showed up at the building on Madison Street ready to help, they discovered there was no real emergency after all. This is not an infrequent occurrence.

"We could be sitting, eating and go from zero to 100, lying in bed at 2 or 3 in the morning," Hill said. "Every day is different, every fire is different."

The calls come in rain or shine, hot or cold, emergency or otherwise. When it's cold outside, they bring extra gloves and masks. If it rains, they simply get wetter.

"We get wet all the time," Banks said. "We're firefighters."

Most firefighters have a set work schedule: 24 hours on, 48 hours off. Shifts are typically from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.

"In my 33 years here, I've never had two days the same," Maxwell said.

While on call at the fire station, firefighters eat, sleep and perform various duties. Five or six firefighters are on call at the station at a time. Sometimes they exercise. Sometimes they watch football. They prepare for an emergency to appear in an instant.

In the Station 1 firehouse sits two rigs and an ambulance. The gleaming red paint reflects off the ceiling's fluorescence. Firefighters chat and laugh to the sounds of the television until they are inevitably interrupted by the summons of an emergency.

Contrary to popular belief, there are no poles to slide down in the fire station, no such excitement. The crew has three minutes to put on their gear, hop in their rig and roll out to a scene. Pants slip on, followed by a hood, coat, boots and hat, equaling about 45 pounds of extra weight. Each piece of clothing is heavy to protect its wearer from harm.

Gary's nine active fire stations operate in smaller districts of the city, O'Donnell said. If a crew from one station is out on a call in their district and receives a second call from within their area's boundaries, a crew from another station will answer the call. There are 14 stations total, but five of them are not staffed.

Due to the frequency of medical emergencies, each firefighter serves as a trained emergency medical technician and some as paramedics. The emergency medical services team receives far more calls. All firefighters are required to train as emergency medical technicians in the event that they need to provide life-saving care at the scene of an incident. Gary fire and EMS received over 20,000 calls total in 2022, O'Donnell said.

Firefighters and EMS professionals respond to a variety of crises, disasters and hazardous incidents daily. The crews are aware of how Gary's financial situation and crime levels impact the frequency of calls and the types of incidences they are dispatched to.

"There are things we see that I wish we didn't see in Gary," Maxwell said.

Maxwell said the crews in Gary demonstrate resilience and perseverance when it comes to the challenges of serving their community, regardless of the resources at their disposal.

"We have always done more with less," Maxwell said. "You do the best you can with the equipment that you have."

In recent years, professionals have aimed to confront the impact a job in fire or EMS has on mental health. O'Donnell said Gary firefighters participated in a class through the International Firefighters Association with other departments from the Region to discuss how they can offer more support to one another when the heavy nature of the job becomes overwhelming. In partnership with the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana and the Lake County commissioners, Northwest Indiana firefighters will soon have a support group to lean on.

"Mental health sometimes does lag behind," O'Donnell said. "It's going to be good to have this group from Northwest Indiana be able to talk to other peers in this support group."

Support also comes within the department's ranks.

Rodney Smoote, division chief, said the job can be challenging when you're forced to be away from loved ones, but the community found from spending hours upon hours with your fellow firefighters mirrors that of a second family.

"Being away, you're missing birthdays, anniversaries," Smoote said. "It can be a little challenging sometimes. But the camaraderie we have is one of the best parts."

PHOTOS: Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department Riding shotgun with the Gary Fire Department