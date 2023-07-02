27,1931 - June 28,2023

NORTH JUDSON, IN -Robert W. McKee, age 91, of North Judson, passed away on Wednesday, June 28„ 2023, at Northwest Health â€” Starke in Knox, IN. Robert was born September 27,1931, in Chicago, IL, son of the late Wesley and Esther (Coperthorn) McKee.On June 15,1951, in Crown Point, IN, Robert married Juanita McDonald, who preceded him in death.

Robert moved with his family from Chicago to Cedar Lake, IN, in 1945 and later graduated from Lowell High School in 1949. He later went on to attend Youngstown University in Ohio. After which he spent his entire career working as an industrial engineer, retiring from Carmeuse Lime. He later moved to North Judson, where he resided for the past 21 years.

Robert participated in a wide variety of activities. He was a world traveler with journeys that took him to Panama, Canada, and many countries throughout Europe. He was a former member of the Cedar Lake Fire Department and a 50-Year Award of Gold Member of North Judson Masonic Lodge #438.

Robert is survived by his companion, Rosey Amedei, of North Judson; two daughters: Anita Leonard, of West Bend, Wl, and Elizabeth (David) Kupkee, of Greenwood, IN; two sons: Stewart (Kelley) McKee, of Shelby, IN, and Scott (Jessica) McKee, of Cedar Lake; and his sister, Judith Evans, of Cedar Lake. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers: Roger and William McKee; and his grandson, Scottie McKee.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Braman & Bailey Funeral Home in North Judson, where a Masonic Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.