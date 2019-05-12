Rodney Vezmar transforms a “difficult stick” into a relieved patient by combining his medical experience, education, and love for what he does best.
The tension in the room has increased, and the nervousness is now irritation. Family is upset, the patient is afraid and usually in pain.
In strides the 59-year-old. He pulls up the waste can, sits down next to the patient, and shares a smile as big as sunshine.
While he chats, he flawlessly inserts the troublesome IV in less than 1 minute and asks the patient why they’re visiting Community Hospital. Within two minutes, the IV has started, the tension is gone, and the patient is talking.
Just another day in the life of Nurse Rodney Vezmar, IV Therapy specialist and one of Community’s most valuable health care professionals.
“I’m doing what I was meant to do,” he said. “I love helping people, and I’ve been blessed to find the best way to help them through health care.”
Any medical professional with hospital experience knows how crucial peripheral IV access can be. Getting fluids and medications into a critically ill or injured patient can make or break the effectiveness of their treatment.
At best, a difficult stick — a patient whose veins make inserting a needle difficult — presents a problem that can involve multiple pricks with increasing pain on each attempt, frustrated and flustered medical staff, and a delay in treatment. At worst, a difficult stick can increase medical complications.
As a member of Community’s specialized IV team, Vezmar is one of the best. He gets requests for his skill set daily. “It’s an art that can’t be taught by a book,” he said. “I have a knack acquired through experience.”
Vezmar has been at Community for 23 years, doing tours of duty in ER, Cath Lab Recovery, and now IV Therapy. He came up old-school, working while going to college for his nurse’s degree. He had determination, and a wife who provided the best support possible.
“He has such a passion for his patients,” Lilly Vezmar said. “If I was a patient, I’d want Rodney to be my IV specialist. The health care field is hard, but he manages to find sunshine and share it with those he treats every day.”
Vezmar remains humble about his talents, which bring him respect from his peers. His patients provide rave reviews about his unique abilities, and his wife remains amazed by his energy and compassion.
“He has such a thirst for knowledge,” she said. “He always has his nose in a book.”
Vezmar plays the guitar and spent many years as part of a band with family members that included his father. He and Lilly have two children, one getting married this year. He has no plans to retire yet, and patients across Northwest Indiana are grateful.