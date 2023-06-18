HAMMOND, IN-Ronald Allen Kiper, Jr. "Ron", age 54, of Hammond passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at home. He is survived by his mother, Mary A. Haynie of Fresno, CA; daughter, Andrea Kiper; son-in-law and grandson all of Hammond; brother, Thomas Roy Haynie of Indianapolis; sister, Tawanda Lolita-Michelle Haynie of Hammond; niece Naila Haynie of Hammond; two nephews, Derek Sanders of Hammond and Nike Haynie of Indianapolis; great niece, Ny'Liyah Miller-Haynie of Hammond and a host of cousins, family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Ronald Lewis Kiper, Sr. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago. Rev. Queen Thomas, officiating.