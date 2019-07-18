Mike Reinhart, director of M&M Productions/Ross Music Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” sees messages in the long-beloved tale that continue to resonate today.
“One of the lessons in it is judging people and stereotyping, and how just because one person did something, not everybody who is like that person is the same way,” he said. “And another is about home, about where home is and what it’s like to leave home and to remember where your home is.”
Running July 19 to 28 at Merrillville’s Reinhart Auditorium, “Mermaid” is the tale of Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton, who lives in the sea and seeks to leave the ocean world to join the object of her affections amongst the land dwellers.
Taking its cue from Hans Christian Andersen’s 19th Century tale of the same name, “Mermaid” was a smash hit when it was brought to the big screen as an animated musical by Disney in 1989.
Featuring songs such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girls,” Disney’s “Mermaid” took home a pair of Oscars – Best Original Score and Best Soundtrack – and was also nominated for a Best Picture Golden Globe. In 2008, “Mermaid” made its Broadway debut, where it ran for more than a year and a half and nearly 700 performances.
A live action remake of “Mermaid,” featuring new music by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is scheduled to be released in theaters next year.
“It’s a lot of fun and a lot of fun moments, from ‘Under the Sea’ to a crab being chased around the kitchen,” Reinhart said. “There’s something for everyone here, even if you don’t enjoy musicals. I think it will be fun enough.”
Cassidy Koontz is Ariel and leads a cast of more than 90 thesps and singers in M&M/Ross’ “Mermaid” production.
To bring the maritime world to the Reinhart Auditorium stage, cast and crew have pulled out all the stops, according to Reinhart.
“We have lots of different surprises for a lot of different things,” he said. “We’ll have lots of different things going on.”