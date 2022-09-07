Rotary Club of Valparaiso brings fundraising clout to Popcorn Open

When you think of popcorn, you think of a crunchy, buttery, salty treat that's great at the movie theater — or any time.

But the connection between popcorn and golf seems like a stretch.

Not to the Rotary Club of Valparaiso. On Sept. 8, it's hosting the Rotary Popcorn Open at The Course at Aberdeen, a festival related golf event in its 13th year. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun scramble at noon.

According to Rotary Club President Greg Gottschalk, this is the first year the Rotary Club is partnering with Valparaiso Events to put on the event.

"We're excited to partner with Valparaiso Events and hope to expand the event in coming years."

Gottschalk said the Popcorn Open is the club's largest external fundraiser, with proceeds donated to community organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County, Valpo Parks Department, Visiting Nurses Association, Valparaiso YMCA, Opportunity Enterprises, Porter County 4-H and Porter County United Way. The Rotary Club also provides grants to local schools, including those in Morgan and Washington Townships and Boone Grove High School, to help pay for State Championship rings for high school sports.

Gottschalk said sponsors for the Popcorn Open include Presenting Sponsor Lakeshore Public Media, Corporate Sponsor Heartland Christian Center and Food and Beverage Sponsors Farrall Wealth, Powersource Transportation and Thorgren Tool & Molding. Cart Sponsors are Centier Bank, Porter Stark Services, Regional Federal Credit Union and Tech Credit Union.

"We're looking forward to the Popcorn Open to be one of the more successful outings we run, thanks to the sponsorship of local businesses and all the golfing teams that have registered for the event," said Gottschalk.