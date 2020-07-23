Roulette wheel technology has come a long way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The roulette wheel has long been the subject of rumor regarding its integrity.

Scenes revolving around “fixed” roulette wheels are staples in movies where gambling is taking place, including the cinema classic “Casablanca.” In the movie, Rick signals the dealer to make sure the number the young lady has bet to win money for her and her fiancé to escape the Nazi occupation hits two times in succession.

Unlike slot machines, which are governed by microprocessor units, computer chips and integrated circuitry, and cards and craps, which have a foundation based on mathematical probability, roulette is run by a dealer who operates all aspects of play manually.

Furthermore, the game is played on a wheel made of metal and wood.

The wheel, therefore, is subject to wear and tear and the operator is subject to human frailties. The result? A possible disruption of the random nature of play.

At least that’s the way it used to be. Modern technology, design, and engineering have eliminated all of roulette’s mechanical vulnerabilities. The watchful eye that state gaming control boards keep on the integrity of the games also is a sobering consideration.

Among the factors that made roulette vulnerable are these: