Running out of gas

I've heard a pedestrian defined as someone who thought there must be gas in the tank even though the gauge read empty. I wouldn't call today's contract a pedestrian exercise, but South walked away with a 100-point loss instead of a gain of 600.

Against 3NT, West led the ten of spades. East covered dummy's queen, but South still thought he could win 12 tricks — a spade, a heart, four diamonds and six clubs. He led the king and a second club — and West threw a heart.

Blocked

South then needed four diamond tricks to make his game. He took the A-K, dropping East's jack, but since the suit was blocked, he couldn't get both the ten and queen. After eight tricks, he ran out of gas and went down one.

Clubs will break 4-1 about 28 percent of the time. South must take the ace of diamonds at Trick Two, then lead to the king. South can then cash the ten and return to his hand with the king of clubs to take the queen of diamonds. He wins nine tricks even when club break badly.

Daily question

You hold: S A 4 H 9 8 6 5 2 D A Q 5 2 C K 5. Your partner opens one club, you respond one heart and he rebids two clubs. South in today's deal then bid 3NT with this hand. Do you agree with that call?

ANSWER: I don't. North might have had K93,None,K1043,AQ7632, and South might have failed at 3NT when North-South could make a grand slam in a minor suit. South had no reason to rush; he could have bid two diamonds, forcing, to hear more about North's hand.