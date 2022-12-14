RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants coming to Hard Rock Casino

The top five finalists of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 are coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s new Hard Rock Live venue.

The drag queens Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill will perform at 7 p.m. on March 25 at the casino at 400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

"Angeria Paris VanMicheals, also known simply as 'Angie,' is the epitome of southern charm, high glamour, and Atlanta drag pageantry at its absolute finest," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "From the country roads of Sparta, GA to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Angie is conquering the world with her sweet spirit and unwavering love and passion for drag. Stay tuned, because you may see The Southern Belle of ATL captivating an audience near you and that’s one performance you don’t want to miss."

The show also features the crossdressing stripper Bosco from the "anarchist district of Seattle" and Lady Camden, "America's very own spice girl" who's been described as a "professional ballerina meets '90s pop princess."

The show features two Chicagoans, including the reigning queen.

"Now a Chicago local, Daya Betty is a head-turning drag artist who proudly got her start in the gritty dive bar scene of Springfield, Missouri. Whether she is stomping to the club in her platforms or making her world debut on RuPaul‘s Drag Race Season 14, there is always one thing you can count on from Daya Betty – and that’s to expect the unexpected," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Willow Pill is an adorable, fun and twisted little doll that hails from both your sweetest dreams and your grossest nightmares. In order to encapsulate the human experience, Willow’s drag is simultaneously joyful and sad, sexy and nasty, jaw-dropping and embarrassing. Willow got her start as a rising starlet in the sticky clubs of Denver, Colorado but now resides in Chicago, Illinois where she has solidified herself as a glorified clown. Currently, Willow is living her dream as your reigning queen on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. So take a Willow Pill, and get ready for the craziest trip of your life."

Tickets for the 21+ fully seated show are $50 and up and available through Ticketmaster.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.