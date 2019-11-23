During her lifetime, Ruth Sabin made sure widows had a roof over their heads. Now, more than a century after her death, her caring for others continues.
Steps were taken recently for her spirit of kindness to extend indefinitely, when $100,000 from the 2016 sale of the former Ruth Sabin Home were donated to the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County to fund a permanent endowment.
The Lily Foundation, based in Indianapolis, added $200,000 in matching grant money to the new Ruth Sabin Memorial Fund.
The Unity Foundation will decide exactly where to apply those dollars.
Tim Larson, chairman of the Ruth Sabin Home Board of Trustees, said the intent of the money, though, is to meet various needs of senior citizens to honor Sabin and her mission.
‘’We wanted to make sure that what she started back then, helping citizens in the community, kept going,’’ Larson said.
Sabin was 48 when her family moved from New York to Union Mills and purchased considerable acreage farmed by her husband, Sidney, according to information obtained from the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum. Sidney Sabin was also a county commissioner and bank president.
They moved to LaPorte in 1870. After his death 16 years later, Ruth Sabin, contemplating her future as a widow, decided to build a 35-room home at 1603 Michigan Ave. for her and other women who would otherwise be alone after the death of a spouse.
Sabin also put more than $33,000 into a trust fund to help support the home, according to the information kept by the historical society.
Sabin died five years after opening the home, which years later began taking in widowers.
‘’A warm, comfortable place to live was provided where they lived with others in friendship,’’ Larson said.
Larson said the home was sold three years ago because the cost of operating it was more than the money collected from the dwindling number of residents paying to live there.
About half of the 35 rooms were filled when the home, which also had common areas for the residents, closed, he said.
More than a half million dollars are left from the sale of the home and other proceeds. Those monies will also go toward serving the public in various capacities to be announced later, Larson said.
‘’Isn’t that amazing? It was 1888 when a woman like her started this, and 130 years later her legacy lives on,’’ Larson said.
Only the interest from the endowment is used to benefit the community, so the original funds keep earning dollars for future purposes.
Maggie Spartz, president of the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County, said donors often specify how they want their gifts used, and the foundation is obligated to carry out those wishes.
In this case, she said the Unity Foundation has decided to apply the funds in ways that qualify for Lilly's two-for-one match.
She said the spirit of Sabin, though, will definitely be reflected in where those proceeds are directed.
"When women back then were widowed, they were often destitute, so this wasn’t just a nice place for people to live. It meant the difference between a healthy older age and probably dying young," Spartz said.
"She could have just taken care of herself, but she decided to take care of many other people and that was very generous,’’ Spartz said.
Darrin and Jennie Riddle presently own the home.
Jennie Riddle, a professional Christian song writer, uses part of the residence to invite other song writers and performers to make gospel recordings.