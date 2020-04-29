Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood' miniseries is a woke '40s fantasy

The issue is deeply personal for the writer-producer, whose series have given LGBTQ creators and characters a place at the table and expanded depictions of people of color. The clout he wields contrasts sharply with his experience when, as a young gay man, the Indiana native pursued his screenwriting dreams.

“My first day in Hollywood was in 1998, so I was right of the tail end of, ‘You can’t be gay and be out of the closet. You can’t have a black woman in a romantic part,’” Murphy said. “I remember personally having that fear of, ‘Oh, I can’t be myself because then I’ll never work.’”

That oppressive cloud never lifted for Hudson, who’s portrayed by Jake Picking in “Hollywood” as a victim of a rapacious agent and hard-line expectations. Locked into idealized versions of romance opposite Doris Day and other leading ladies, he agreed to a faux marriage to fend off rumors that, at the time, would have ended his career.

“Until the day he died, he lived in fear he was going to be outed and vilified for being gay. So while he did have a certain amount of (career) success, he was torn apart inside,” Murphy said.