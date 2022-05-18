Rylie Klaich ready to run it back for Lake Central track this postseason

LOWELL — Rylie Klaich has been there. She’s done that. Now, the Lake Central junior is ready to do it better.

Klaich qualified for the state meet in four events as a sophomore. Her goal this year is to do the same, only bigger. The second time around, she’ll be armed with experience.

“It’s a lot harder than what I thought (at state), really pushing through is a lot harder,” she said. “I came in knowing nothing because my freshman year, I didn’t have a season (due to the pandemic).”

Her previous success has made Klaich a known personality on the track this year. At the Lowell sectional Tuesday, she felt it from her competitors just like she has all season. Still, Klaich won the 100-meter dash, the long jump and anchored the Indians’ winning 400-meter relay team. She also finished second in the 200.

“Last year, I was kind of the underdog with everyone and I really had to prove myself this year and show that I really have what it takes,” she said.

Klaich’s efforts helped the Indians cruise to their fourth straight sectional championship. It’s the 29th in 30 years for Ron Fredrick’s proud program.

Lake Central totaled 193 points with seven event wins. Crown Point was second with 105.5 points, followed by Merrillville with 102.

“It’s extremely important. This is what we’re known for, our postseason is really what we’re known for in the state,” Klaich said. “This is it.”

Her role in that is difficult to exaggerate. Lake Central counts on Klaich to score points in meets. She’s the team’s best sprinter and needs to deliver in multiple events.

She teams with teammate Anne Carmichael to make long jump a dependable strength for the Indians, too.

“I feel like I have to really pull through to show everyone I have it,” Klaich said.

Klaich needed only one attempt Tuesday to win the long jump, hitting 18 feet, ¼ inch. It was almost 10 inches better than Merrillville’s Devyn Walters, who finished second.

“I didn’t think I was going to get that high of a jump that fast, so it was just kind of ‘Whatever, (that’s enough),’” she said.

Klaich and Walters were back and forth all night Tuesday. Walters got the better of Klaich in the 200, eking out a 26.25 to 26.74 win. Klaich took first to Walters’ second in the long jump and 400.

That’s been a theme this season. Walters won the 200 Tuesday, the pair embraced for a quick hug. It was the final event of the night for each.

“When we ran against (Merrillville) in the regular season, she was supposed to win the (100 and 200) but I ended up coming back. So, we’ve always had a little something there,” Klaich said.

Klaich’s future is probably in the long jump. She’s been talking to some colleges about doing that at the next level but isn’t ready to mention which ones publicly, yet.

Until then, the plan is to win a few medals. That started Tuesday.

“I didn’t think I would be in this top shape with everything I did, running full speed with literally everything I’ve done. I feel way more conditioned and I feel stronger, mentally stronger too (than a year ago),” Klaich said. “Placing again in state, that would be a happy moment.”

