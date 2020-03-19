Sacrificial offering
BRIDGE CLUB

Sacrificial offering

Sacrificial offering

"My wife says we need to make sacrifices if our marriage is going to thrive," Unlucky Louie told me in the club lounge.

"That sounds perceptive to me," I said.

"Me too," Louie nodded. "I've selected a goat."

Louie was today's West in a penny game. He led the king of clubs against four spades. Declarer refused the trick, won the next club and led a low diamond from dummy: three, ace, ten from Louie. South next took only the A-Q of trumps, ruffed dummy's last club and led a diamond.

THREE TRICKS

Louie took the king ... and was end-played. He cashed the ace of hearts, and South claimed. If instead Louie had led a club, declarer would ruff in dummy and discard a heart, again losing only three tricks.

To prevail, Louie had to sacrifice his king of diamonds, throwing it under the ace. Then East would win a diamond trick and lead a heart. That play is unlikely to lose, especially since South might have finessed in diamonds if he held A-J-x-x.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S 8 6 H A Q 9 4 D K 10 C K Q 10 9 5. You open one club, and your partner bids one spade. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: You must not bid two hearts. That call would be a "reverse," promising much more than minimum strength. (In the style of some partnerships, it would force to game.) A rebid of two clubs would be defensible but would suggest a six-card or longer suit. Bid 1NT to show a balanced minimum opening bid.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts