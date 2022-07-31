Sailing options: Board a boat in Indiana for summer fun

Even better than owning a boat is, for many of us, knowing of a boat we can board to enjoy a day on the water without worrying about dock fees, fuel prices, storage, and upkeep. After all, as the old saying goes, the two best days of a boat owner’s life are the day they bought it and the day they sold it.

Luckily, Indiana has a plethora of boating options where all you need to do is grab your sunglasses and sunscreen and climb aboard.

The Madame Carroll

Lake Freeman

Monticello

Weighing in at 300 tons, the 135-foot Madame Carroll is the largest registered boat in Indiana. Capable of holding 500 passengers, the boat is dockside year round with lake excursions during warm weather. Passengers can order a cocktail to go at the Luse Lounge before boarding. There are lots of events to choose from, both on land and on the boat. The Friday night dinner cruise on Aug. 16 features live entertainment by Hunter Wainscott and dinner provided by Oak and Barrel, a Monticello restaurant. The 10-mile Lake Freeman is a sister lake to the better known Lake Shafer.

Oakwood Resort Tour Boat

Lake Wawasee

Syracuse, Indiana

Explore Lake Wawasee, the largest natural lake in Indiana, aboard the Oakwood Resort Tour Boat. The 45-minute to one-hour tour is offered by the Wawasee Tour Boat Co. and departs from the Oakwood Pier at the Oakwood Resort. The origins of the resort date back to the mid-1800s. The custom-built boat, which can seat 44, was originally built in 1986 for use as a canal boat in Maine by the U.S. Parks Department. Order a cocktail at the bar before boarding.

S.S. Lillipad

Lake Wawasee

Syracuse, Indiana

The Frog Tavern first opened more than 90 years ago as a place for fishermen to warm up, grab a drink, and a bite to eat including, as you would expect—frog legs. We’re not saying that those who love ice fishing still don’t show up but over the decades, the Frog Tavern has upped its game, adding live entertainment, weekly specials such as their steak Saturdays, all-you-can-eat boneless wings on Thursday, half-priced pizzas on Tuesday, and becoming one of the few restaurants with its own boat. That would be the S.S. Lillipad, a two-story, 70-foot boat that can accommodate 110 people making it perfect for plying the 3000-acre Lake Wawasee. The Lillipad, said to be the largest boat on Lake Wawasee, can be rented for private functions and offers an extensive menu and also has public cruise dates.

The Dixie

Webster Lake

North Webster

The Dixie, the state's oldest sternwheel paddleboat, started off in the early 1900s as a floating blacksmith shop, lumber, and grocery store for those living on the 500-acre Webster Lake in North Webster. It basically worked like this. There were few roads and doing business by boat was much easier. Those living on the lake would simply walk out on their pier and wave for the boar to stop by. Now, the 75-minute cruise retells the history of the lake and those that use to stay here including Al Capone. The two-story boat can also accommodate groups of up to 150 for private charters.

Shafer Queen

Monticello

Lake Shafer

Not far away at Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park in nearby Monticello, the Shafer Queen is the epitome of an old-fashioned paddlewheel boat with its accents of gingerbread trim, twin smokestacks and flag bunting unfurled along the sides of the pilot house. Plying the waters of the 1,200-acre Lake Shafer, the sights from the boat, the state's largest, regularly scheduled, paddlewheel sightseeing vessel, include the park attractions as well as homes and greenways along the shore.

Rockin Thunder Boat Tours

Madison

Ohio River

“The Jet Boat tours we offer are the most unique river experiences in the Midwest,” said Captain Paul Nicholson of Rockin Thunder Jet Boats in Madison, an Indiana riverport town on the Ohio River.

Nicholson offers a range of boat trips. There’s a tour hour, 40 mile trip two-hour trip along the Ohio where boaters get a history lesson said Nicholson when the boat passes several historic spots.

There’s also the 5-hour Midweek Lunch Excursion that stops for lunch at the Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grill in Prospect, Kentucky, a small town near Louisville for lunch. The 155-mile, two-day Kentucky River Overnight Trip takes passengers along the Ohio to Carrollton, Kentucky where newly repaired locks built in 1939 allows access to the Kentucky River. The river winds its way through remote areas and winding canyons. Passengers disembark in Frankfort, the state’s capital but more importantly for many of us, the home of Buffalo Trace Distillery, established in 1775. Besides a tour of the distillery, passengers can enjoy exploring historic Frankfort, take a trolley ride, and listen to music in the park. And no, you don’t have to sleep on the boat, the company has negotiated a rate cut at the Capital Plaza Hotel before returning to Madison the next day. Lunch is in Gratz, Kentucky at the News Café.

Eagle and wildlife sightings on common on all the trips but the wildness of the woods lining the Kentucky River offer the chance to possibly see a bobcat.

Patoka Lake Marine

Patoka Lake

Birds Eye

You can rent a houseboat and sleep on the water at Patoka Lake Marine. The houseboats are navigable and can be taken out for cruises on the 8,800-acre Patoka Lake located not far from French Lick. The Patoka Lake Winery is nearby and the marine also offers themed cruises aboard their two tourist boats—the Voyager and their double-decker Patoka Pride. There’s a wine cruise, sunset cruise and wildlife cruise to name a few.