While Hammond’s Beatles Fest has been an ever-evolving and revolving entity for its founder, John Vezmar, he has finally locked into one facet of his annual Fab Four celebration.
"With the layout, everyone was like 'This is it. Do not change it.' It's wider, It's still in downtown Hammond, but we take up a lot more space. Pretty much every view is a great view, whether you’re in general admission or in VIP."
Beatles Fest celebrates its 13th running Aug. 11 in downtown Hammond. Vezmar and his brother, Paul Vezmar, kicked off the first Beatles music festival at their former Blue Room Café in 2005 as a one-night musical showcase.
Ever since, Vezmar’s salute to the music and legacy of John, Paul, George and Ringo, both collectively and individually, has become a tradition for Region music and festival revelers. Beatles Fest is now a day-long event, with musical talent coming from throughout and beyond the Region.
Beatles Fest is also fun for the whole family. This year, Vezmar and his team have increased their offerings for young attendees, with a variety of games, funhouses and kid-friendly food options.
Younger attendees, Vezmar noted, are also coming together for the music performed at his festival.
"What we're seeing is that it's generational, like it was for me and my dad,” he said. “These young ones aren't getting off the hook with the Beatles, thank God."
American English, one of the Chicagoland area’s premiere Beatles tribute acts, is headlining this year’s festival. Over the course of the last two decades plus, American English has performed for audiences worldwide in sold out venues and stadiums.
The band's performance at Vezmar’s 2012 Fab Four festival remains a highlight in Hammond’s Beatles Fest history.
Newcomers to Hammond’s Beatles Fest are blues-based Beatles aficionados Blue Submarine and the Blue Leafs. Longtime area favorites Nomad Planets, Crawpuppies, Rosie and the Rivets and Rhythm Scholar round out this year’s musical lineup.
"Talent-wise, the feeling I get is that this is the most solid lineup we've ever had,” Vezmar said. “They're all so great."