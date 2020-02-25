San Luis Restaurant offers authentic fare in Whiting

Flautas dinner

A Flautas dinner is one of the items on the menu at San Luis in Whiting.

 Eloise Marie Valadez, The Times

Have a taste for a favorite Mexican recipe? Visit San Luis Restaurant in Whiting for a South of the Border food fix.

The small eatery, which is filled with colorful decor, is located in Indianapolis Boulevard.

On the menu, guests will find a variety of traditional favorites as well as some items not often seen on the menu at other eateries. For instance, dishes such as the Carne Adobada, ($11.99) which is pork steak, thinly sliced and marinated and served on a steaming hot plate, is served with a spicy rich sauce. It's a dish not often found on many Mexican restaurant menus.

Another noteworthy dish is the Rico Molcajete Choriqueso ($10.95), which is a combination of tomatillo red sauce, melted cheese, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapeno toreado, nopal and beans.

During our visit to San Luis, we tried the traditional flautas ($8.99), which came with rice and beans, as well as the Carne Adobada. The flautas, which were filled with chicken, had a good crunch and were lightly spiced. The Carne Adobada came with rice and beans as well as guacamole and a side of French fries.

Among menu items at the restaurant are Gordita Dinners, Enchiladas, Bistec A La Mexicana, Lomo en Chile de Arbol, Chile Relleno Dinners, Camarones A La Hacienda, which is shrimp covered in melted cheese, Shrimp Cocktail and more.

Mexican breakfasts are also featured at San Luis. A Children's Menu is available and stars dishes such as Mini Quesadillas, Mini Tacos, Mini Burritos and Chicken Nuggets.

Diners interested in ordering a grilled dish can choose the Parrillada Mexicana, which features a variety of meats and vegetables served on a grill.

Various Mexican-style drinks, including horchata, which is rice water, are available at the restaurant.

If you go

WHAT: San Luis Restaurant

WHERE: 2141 Indianapolis Boulevard, Whiting

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

FYI: Call (219) 659-5415

