San Luis Restaurant offers authentic fare in Whiting

Have a taste for a favorite Mexican recipe? Visit San Luis Restaurant in Whiting for a South of the Border food fix.

The small eatery, which is filled with colorful decor, is located in Indianapolis Boulevard.

On the menu, guests will find a variety of traditional favorites as well as some items not often seen on the menu at other eateries. For instance, dishes such as the Carne Adobada, ($11.99) which is pork steak, thinly sliced and marinated and served on a steaming hot plate, is served with a spicy rich sauce. It's a dish not often found on many Mexican restaurant menus.

Another noteworthy dish is the Rico Molcajete Choriqueso ($10.95), which is a combination of tomatillo red sauce, melted cheese, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapeno toreado, nopal and beans.

During our visit to San Luis, we tried the traditional flautas ($8.99), which came with rice and beans, as well as the Carne Adobada. The flautas, which were filled with chicken, had a good crunch and were lightly spiced. The Carne Adobada came with rice and beans as well as guacamole and a side of French fries.