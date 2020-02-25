San Luis Restaurant offers authentic fare in Whiting

Have a taste for a favorite Mexican recipe? Visit San Luis Restaurant in Whiting for a South of the Border food fix.
The small eatery, which is filled with colorful decor, is located in Indianapolis Boulevard.
On the menu, guests will find a variety of traditional favorites as well as some items not often seen on the menu at other eateries. For instance, dishes such as the Carne Adobada, ($11.99) which is pork steak, thinly sliced and marinated and served on a steaming hot plate, is served with a spicy rich sauce. It's a dish not often found on many Mexican restaurant menus.
Another noteworthy dish is the Rico Molcajete Choriqueso ($10.95), which is a combination of tomatillo red sauce, melted cheese, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapeno toreado, nopal and beans.
During our visit to San Luis, we tried the traditional flautas ($8.99), which came with rice and beans, as well as the Carne Adobada. The flautas, which were filled with chicken, had a good crunch and were lightly spiced. The Carne Adobada came with rice and beans as well as guacamole and a side of French fries.
Among menu items at the restaurant are Gordita Dinners, Enchiladas, Bistec A La Mexicana, Lomo en Chile de Arbol, Chile Relleno Dinners, Camarones A La Hacienda, which is shrimp covered in melted cheese, Shrimp Cocktail and more.
Mexican breakfasts are also featured at San Luis. A Children's Menu is available and stars dishes such as Mini Quesadillas, Mini Tacos, Mini Burritos and Chicken Nuggets.
Diners interested in ordering a grilled dish can choose the Parrillada Mexicana, which features a variety of meats and vegetables served on a grill.
Various Mexican-style drinks, including horchata, which is rice water, are available at the restaurant.