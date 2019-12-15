It sure wasn't easy calling the North Pole to tell Santa Claus that I can no longer fill-in for his off days and sick leaves. Landing on top of snow-covered, icy rooftops in the dead of night at my age has become a bit risky. I have been celebrating Christmas with the children of the Calumet Area and NWI as Santa Claus bringing smiles of joy to those tiny faces since 1957. So, the time has come for this Jolly Old Man in the Bright Red Suit to hang up his big, black boots. But, before I do, I wanted to say, "THANK YOU TO ALL" for welcoming me into your homes, businesses and communities for the past 61 years!
HO HO HO, MERRY CHRISTMAS & GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
Pat Tuleja, Schererville