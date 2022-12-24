 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

  • 0
Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che co-host the 70th Emmy Awards in this file photo.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

"Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost will do a set of standup comedy at  Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center.

The comedian and husband of movie star Scarlett Johansson will take the stage at 8 p.m. Central Time on Friday, June 2 at the casino at 11111 Wilson Road in Southwest Michigan.

Jost has been a head writer of "Saturday Night Live," the long-running sketch show, since 2012. He's best known as co-host of Weekend Update with Michael Che, a role he's held since 2014.

Since 2005, he's written for the comedy show that's now in its 48th season.

"Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards, and has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "Jost and Che hosted special editions of Weekend Update on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime Weekend Update Summer Edition in 2017. In 2018, they co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards."

He's appeared in the films “How to Be Single,” “Coming 2 America” and “Tom and Jerry" and wrote the screenplay to the coming-of-age film "Staten Island Summer" that was produced by Lorne Michaels and released by Paramount Pictures. He has also written for the New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine and the Huffington Post.

He's also an author.

"In July 2020, Jost debuted his memoir, A Very Punchable Face," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "The memoir is a series of essays, which documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created, and more. For every accomplishment and absurd moment, there is an honest, emotional one, told with a healthy dose of self-deprecation."

Tickets start at $65.

For more information, call 866- 494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

