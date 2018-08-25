Westin Baker had four goals and an assist Saturday to lead Hanover Central to an 8-1 boys soccer win over Hebron.
Nick McCarroll added a hat trick for the Wildcats. Tyler Mason also scored.
Noah Dattilo scored the lone goal for the Hawks.
Chesterton 1, South Bend St. Joseph 1: Andy VanNoort had the Trojans' lone goal in the tie.
Ryan O'Dell added an assist.
Griffith 2, Portage 0: Will Carroll scored both goals for the Panthers.
Marco Stosic and Rogello Avalos added assists. Juan Gonzalez preserved the shutout with seven saves.
Illiana Christian 3, Lowell 2: David Gomez, Lucas Vazquez and Sam Gaich scored for the Vikings.
Kankakee Valley 1, Merrillville 1: Julian Colon scored for the Kougars (2-2-2), while Nikko Knight scored for the Pirates (2-1-1).
Lake Central 2, Penn 0: Adam Santiago and Robbie MacNeal scored goals for the Indians.
Marcus Orciuch preserved the shutout with two saves.
LaPorte 4, Hobart 1: Joe Kelley, Elias Gonzalez, Kobe Hayward and Carlos Segovia each scored for the Slicers.
Marquette Catholic 2, Covenant Christian 1: Pat Connelly scored two goals for the Blazers (4-0-2).
Highland 4, Valparaiso 0: Dane Richardson scored two goals to lead the Trojans (2-3) past the Vikings (2-2).
Girls soccer
Covenant Christian 6, Marquette Catholic 1: Desiree Nanniga and Mya Herrema each scored twice for the Knights.
Madison Prokuski scored the Blazers' lone goal.
Crown Point 2, South Bend St. Joseph 2: Olivia Small and Chryssa Gagiannas each scored for the Bulldogs (3-1-1) in the tie.
Hebron 6, Hanover Central 1: Allison Hano had a hat trick for the Hawks. Katlyn Cherry, Heather Lose and Madi Maas also scored.
Kankakee Valley 8, Washington Township 0: Shyann Shooter had two goals for the Kougars.
Morgan Moslow, Becca Caldwell, Karmen Nowak 1 goal, Itzel Ruvalcaba, Blythe Campbell and Kayla Taylor also scored.
LaPorte 3, Mishawaka 0: Gabrielle Latchford, Morgan Llewellyn and Madison Coates scored for the Slicers.
Merrillville 3, Morton 2: Brooke Conner, Brisa Sandford and Miriam Velasco scored to lead the Pirates (1-5) over the Governors.
Kiarra Salhus and Daisy Bonila scored for Morton.
Girls cross country
Gavit Invitational: Hailey Orosz won the race in 20 minutes, 18.12 seconds to also lead Wheeler to the team title (41 points).
Teammate Emma Hellwege was third (20:20.33).