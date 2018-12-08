Ethan Wing and Lucas Piunti each won two individual swimming events and also swam on two victorious relays to help Chesterton steamroll to the title at the Homestead Invitational.
The Trojans amassed 742 points. The hosts were second at 446.5.
Wing won the 50-yard freestyle (21.9) and the 100 free (47.91), while Piunti won the 100 backstroke (52.77) and the 200 individual medley (1:55.2).
Both swimmers teamed up to lead to victories in the 200 free relay (1:27.26) and the 400 free relay (3:11.11).
Andrew Alders won the 100 butterfly (52.12) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay (1:36.83) and the 400 free relay.
Girls swimming
Homestead Invitational: Sisters Maisyn and Jaclyn Klimczak won individual events to help Chesterton place second overall.
Maisyn Klimczak won the 500 free (5;11.88), while Jaclyn Klimczak won the 100 backstroke (57.51).
The hosts defeated the Trojans 556-490 for the title.
Griffith Invitational: Anabel Stein won the 100 back (1:09.8) and the 500 free (5:56.26) to lead Lowell to the team crown.
The Red Devils defeated Kankakee Valley 160-74 for the title. The host Panthers were third with 70 points.
Griffith's Emma Keene won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.57) and the 200 IM (2:27.64).
Wrestling
Tom Cameron Duals: The host Pirates finished 5-0 to win the event. Merrillville defeated Harrison 39-24, its closest dual of the day, in Round V to win the crown.
Girls basketball
Marquette Catholic 66, E.C. Central 36: Twin sisters Emma and Sophia Nolan combined for 47 points to lead the No. 1 Blazers (8-1) over the Cardinals.
Taiyanna Jackson led ECC with 14 points, while sister Tiara added 13.
Valparaiso 61, Whiting 40: Aleah Ferngren scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Vikings over the Oilers.
Kiana Oelling added 15.
Emily Balcazar had 14 for Whiting.
Football
Annual Mustang Toy Roundup runs through Dec. 12: The Mustang Toy Roundup will run through Dec. 12.
For over 35 consecutive years, the players of the Munster football teams and Munster High School clubs and groups have decided to help as many children as possible during the holiday season. Interested parties can send a new unwrapped toy valued at $10.00 or more. Those of you that would rather have a player or student shop for you may send a check made out to Mustang Football —Toys and send it to: Jason Grunewald or Leroy Marsh at Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster, Indiana, 46321.
Toys can also be given to a Munster football player or coach or dropped off at the Munster High School Athletic Office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All toys must be collected no later than Dec. 12 so that we may distribute the toys to the children.