Chesterton wrestling finished 5-0 Saturday at the Munster Duals.
The Trojans defeated South Bend Clay (72-12), the host Mustangs (77-6), Griffith (70-6), Concord (54-15) and Lake Central (42-31).
Chesterton had six wrestlers finished 5-0. Evan Bates (182 pounds) and Nick Winland (145) each had four pins. Brandon Bolin (126), Brock Ellis (152) and Gavin Layman (160) each had three pins. Danny Tolin (120) had two pins.
LaPorte finished 4-1. The Slicers defeated Illiana Christian (75-0), South Bend Clay (60-11), Griffith (69-6) and Concord (42-32). New Prairie defeated LaPorte 47-20.
Brecken Joseph (106), Tyson Nisley (138) and Noah Perez (182) each went 5-0.
Girls basketball
Marquette Catholic 67, South Bend Adams 33: Sophia Nolan had 20 points to lead the Times No. 1 Blazers (9-1) past the Eagles.
Twin siter Emma Nolan added 13 points. Morgan Crook had 12, and Ally McConnell scored 10.
Valparaiso 73, Clark 13: Destiny Elder tied the Pioneers' point total in the win for the Vikings.
North Judson 56, LaPorte 40: Keatyn Boren and Ryin Ott each had 11 points for the Slicers.
Griffith 57, Roosevelt 17: Julissa Hamm had 15 points to lead Griffith to the win.
Ariel Esquibel added 14 points. Briah Strezo had five points and 15 rebounds.
Highland 51, Lowell 32: Michaela Schmidt had 27 points to lead the Trojans over the Red Devils in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Grace Melby added 10 points.
Andrean 47, Hobart 36: Karli Miller scored a game-high 15 points to lead the 59ers over the Brickies in NCC play.
Julia Schutz added 11.
Boys basketball
Valparaiso 63, Elkhart Memorial 56: Brandon Newman had 24 points and six rebounds as the No. 1 Vikings remained unbeaten.
Colin Walls had 10 points and three assists. CJ Opperman added seven points and seven rebounds.
Marquette Catholic 86, South Bend Career Academy 61: Colin Kenney led four players in double figures with 21 points for the Blazers (5-1).
Jake Tarnow added 20 points. Joe Andershock had 18. Vaunte Johnson had 10.
Boys swimming
Rensselaer Invitational: Kankakee Valley finished third with 62 points.
The Kougars placed second in the 400-yard individual medley, 800 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Girls swimming
Rensselaer Invitational: Kankakee Valley placed third with 62 points.
The Kougars were second in the 200 butterfly and 500 free relays.
Diving
Winter Invite: Hobart's boys team placed second with 706.05 points.
Concord won the event with 845.95.
The Brickies Ethan Ferba was sixth (295).
Alivia Ahner was fifth (312.45) in the girls event.