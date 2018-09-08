Ben Lins totaled three goals Saturday to lead host Covenant Christian to its boys soccer invitational title.
Lins had two goals in a 3-1 win over Heritage Christian.
He had a goal in the 3-0 win over Portage Christian.
Cameron VanderMolen totaled nine saves.
Chesterton 3, Highland 0: Seth Conway had two goals and an assist to lead the Trojans.
Griffith 2, Valparaiso 1: Will Carroll had a goal and assist to lead the Panthers (7-2) over the Vikings (7-3).
Diego Sanchez also scored.
Ethan McFayden scored for Valparaiso.
Kankakee Valley 5, Hebron 1: Mark Nuttall had two goals and an assist in the win for the Kougars.
Hunter Nikoloski scored for the Hawks.
Marquette Catholic 6, Washington Township 2: Patrick Connelly had four goals for the Blazers (7-0-2).
Hugo Lopez added a goal and two assists.
Munster 5, Merrillville 0: Sean Adams had a goal and assist to lead Mustangs (4-3-2) over the Pirates (3-5-2).
Niko Djukic had 10 saves for Merrillville.
Portage 2, Hobart 1: Kristian Simakoski had a goal and assist for the Indians.
Hanover Central 0, Wheeler 0 (Hanover wins 5-4 on PKs): Joshua Morse scored the game-winner in the shootout for the Wildcats (5-3-1).
Noah McWilliams made nine saves for Hanover.
Girls soccer
Boone Grove 5, Morgan Township 0: Lexi Darnell had two goals in the win for the Wolves.
Brook Burbridge added a goal and two assists.
Chesterton 9, Hobart 0: Analisa Hacket had a hat trick to lead the Trojans.
Ashlee Bakaitis added two goals.
Valparaiso 2, South Bend St. Joseph 1: Morgan Catchur had two goals to lead the Vikings.
VALPARAISO -- Morgan Catchur 2 goals; Carli Milroy 1 assist; Stella Cusson 7 saves.
Wheeler 4, West Lafayette 1: Lyric Green had two goals and an assist to lead the Bearcats (10-0).
Boys tennis
Kankakee Valley Invitational: The host Kougars defended their title.
Cole Brzezinski (No. 1), Austin Martakis (No. 2), Jake Boissy (No. 3) all won singles titles.
Garrett Brewster and Nolan McKim (No. 1) and Tyler Martin and Jeb Boissy (No. 2) also won doubles titles.
Highland Doubles Tournament: Portage finished second in the event.
Evan Gerike and Bryan Garrison went unbeaten at No. 2 doubles.