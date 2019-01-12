Whitney McKeon won beam (9.675) to help host Valparaiso win the Viking Invite.
The Vikings won the crown with a score of 109.65.
South Central's Makenna King won all-around (38.325), vault (9.6), bars (9.6) and floor (9.6).
Girls basketball
Lake Station 53, Calumet 46: Taylor Austin surpassed 1,000 points for her career with 26 in the win over the Warriors.
Austin now has 1,009 career points. She also had eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Teammate Julie Castillo added 12 points.
Chicago Simeon 56, Marquette Catholic 32: The Times No. 1 Blazers suffered their first loss of the season.
Sophia Nolan had 13 points, while twin sister Emma had 10.
Crown Point 58, Merrillville 32: Jessica Carrothers scored a game-high 18 points to lead the No. 2 Bulldogs over the Pirates in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Ellie VanDeel added 15 points for Crown Point,.
Boys basketball
Game postponed: Saturday's Valparaiso-South Bend Washington game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The alumni night will be rescheduled with a date to be announced at a later time.