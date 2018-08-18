Lyric Green scored twice as Wheeler shut out Portage 4-0 in girls soccer action Saturday.
Riley Garcia added a goal and two assists for the Bearcats (3-0). Lauren Putz also scored.
Highland 8, Lafayette Jefferson 0: Lauren Wilson had a hat trick to lead the Trojans (1-1).
Maegan Shaw added two goals. Morgan Rinkema preserved the shutout with nine saves.
LaPorte 3, Hobart 1: Gabrielle Latchford scored twice to lead the Slicers over the Brickies.
Lauren Pompeo scored for Hobart.
Boys soccer
Chesterton 3, Avon 1: Seth Conway had three goals to lead the Trojans. Charlie Eaton made six saves.
Morton 7, Highland 0: Temi Adeyeye and Paul Bogarin each had a hat trick to lead the Governors over the Trojans. Bogarin added an assist.
Portage 2, South Bend Adams 1: Kristian Simakoski and Josh Perryman scored for the Indians (2-0-1).
Valparaiso 2, Elkhart Central 1: Riley Randall and Jose Sanjuan scored for the Vikings (2-0) in the win. Jubal Harmon had five saves.
Boys cross country
Dave Walker Invitational: Gabe Sanchez won the race in 16 minutes, 2 seconds to lead Lowell to the team title.
Lowell defeated Kankakee Valley 32-88 for the crown. Jake Durr (17:00) and Dustin Hudak (17:07) placed third and fourth, respectively, for the Red Devils.
Jack Bransford Invitational: Gene Christofanelli won the event in 15:57.66 to help Crown Point also take the team title at Kesling Park.
The Bulldogs defeated Lake Central 32-66 for the title.
Girls Cross Country
Dave Walker Invitational: Karina James paced team champion Lowell with a second-place finish in the race (19:49). Teammate Annalise James was third (20:08).