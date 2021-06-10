Saving partner

"Some things are better left unsaid," a player at my club told me, "which you realize after you've said them."

My friend had been East in today's deal, playing with his wife in a duplicate game. North-South reached a pushy 3NT contract.

"My wife led the deuce of hearts," East said, "dummy played low, and I won with the queen and switched to the four of clubs. Declarer won with the ace and led a spade. When my wife took her ace, she led another heart. South won and ran the spades and clubs, making an overtrick."

Wrong thing

"I told my wife she should have shifted to a diamond at Trick Four. I realized that was the wrong thing to say -- when I wound up sleeping on the couch with the dog last night."

I suppose West (or East, at the second trick) might have found the diamond shift, but East, who knows he wants that shift if West gets in, could make it easier by winning the first heart with the king. Even if your partner is a world-class defender, try to prevent him from making a mistake if you can.

Daily question

You hold: S 5 H 9 7 3 D 10 7 4 2 C A K 10 9 7. The dealer, at your left, opens one heart. Your partner doubles, you bid two clubs and he raises to three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Game is possible. Your partner has substantial extra values to raise, and your hand is better than it might have been. You would be obliged to bid two clubs with a hand such as 5, 9 7 3, 10 7 4 2, J 5 4 3 2. Bid three diamonds to try for game. Partner may hold A J 6 2, A 2, K Q J, Q 8 6 5.

