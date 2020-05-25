Say it with a sigh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Lutheran minister wrote to me; he and his wife play bridge.

“She’s the better player,” his letter reads, “and she lets me know it, albeit gently. She can say more with a sigh than I can in a sermon.”

The couple were today’s East-West, and my correspondent’s wife led her singleton diamond against four spades. East took the ace and returned the deuce, and West ruffed. South won the club return and lost a trump to East’s ace.

Claims

“I led a heart next,” East writes, “but declarer took the ace, drew trumps, ran the diamonds to pitch his queen of hearts and claimed. My wife sighed, and I knew I’d sinned.”

If West has an ace, East has no worries, but if West has the king of hearts, East must lead a heart at Trick Two to set up a heart trick before South draws trumps and discards on the diamonds. Since East has the ace of trumps, he can wait to give West a ruff.

East doesn’t know West has the king of hearts, but he should so assume. Otherwise, his play is moot.

Daily question